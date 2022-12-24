Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

XLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

