XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.73 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $17.73 billion and approximately $348.73 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007550 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.81 or 0.05120154 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499455 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.