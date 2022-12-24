XSGD One Day Trading Volume Hits $291,210.15 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. XSGD has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $291,210.15 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,375,772 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

