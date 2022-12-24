Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Trading 5% Higher

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 45,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 474,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36.
Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.
Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.
