Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Trading 5% Higher

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 45,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 474,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

