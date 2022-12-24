YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.85

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 71404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $324,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

