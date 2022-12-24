Zcash 24-Hour Volume Tops $33.81 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $39.77 or 0.00236156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $635.92 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,988,719 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

