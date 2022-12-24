Zcash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.75 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Zcash has a market cap of $627.74 million and $29.75 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.27 or 0.00233273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,986,312 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

