ZClassic Price Hits $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $330,176.63 and approximately $16.37 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00234798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00078203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

