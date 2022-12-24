Zelman & Associates Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

