Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

