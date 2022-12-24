Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

