Zhang Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02.

