Zhang Financial LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

