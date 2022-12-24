Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

