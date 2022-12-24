Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

