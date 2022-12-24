Zhang Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.