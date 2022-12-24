Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

ZD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.11.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

