Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

