Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.