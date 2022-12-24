Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

ZTS stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

