1,088 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.12 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

