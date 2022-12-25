1,088 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day moving average of $236.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.