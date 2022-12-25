17,423 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average is $236.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

