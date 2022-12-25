1eco 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,098.13 (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. 1eco has a total market cap of $38.94 million and approximately $1,098.13 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1eco has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One 1eco token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00003316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $843.23 or 0.05012597 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00496809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.82 or 0.29436165 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.