1irstGold One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,633.09 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $3,633.09 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $58.59 or 0.00349154 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

