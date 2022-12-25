1peco Price Tops $1.09 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $163.33 million and $982.82 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00006477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1peco has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

