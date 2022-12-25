2,315 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,289. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $261.80 and a 1-year high of $447.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.