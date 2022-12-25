2,498 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Insider Activity

Prudential Financial Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 829,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,821. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

