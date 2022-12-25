2,611 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 191,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $920,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

