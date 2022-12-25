2,900 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

