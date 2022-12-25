3,388 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.