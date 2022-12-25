6,313 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $786,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $714,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.