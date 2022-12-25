8,500 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

