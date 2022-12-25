981,337 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 981,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,000. Haleon accounts for 4.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

