Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

