Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

SON opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.