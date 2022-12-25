Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

