Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

