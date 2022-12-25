Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.