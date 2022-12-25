Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

