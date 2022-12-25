Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

