Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Popular by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 1.4 %

BPOP stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

