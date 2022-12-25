Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in First Community by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. On average, analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

