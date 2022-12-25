Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

