Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

