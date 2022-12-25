ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Acquires 8,438 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. IAC comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at IAC

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

