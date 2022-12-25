ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 7.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $145,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 53.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,494,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

