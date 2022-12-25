ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.27% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

