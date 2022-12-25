Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.13.

AAP stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

