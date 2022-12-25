Algorand (ALGO) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $26.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00068775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,956,625 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,758,495 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars.

