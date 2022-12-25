Algorand (ALGO) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $26.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00068775 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052829 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007808 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022321 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,956,625 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,758,495 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
